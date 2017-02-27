NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Juventus keep up De Sciglio interest
By Football Italia staff

Juventus remain in pole position to capture the signing of full-back Mattia De Sciglio, reports say.

The Italian international has just returned from an ankle injury after being out since the end of January, but his future remains unclear due to the forthcoming change of ownership at the club.

Since the departure of Patrice Evra, the Bianconeri are short of cover at left-back, and would value a versatile player like De Sciglio who can play on either side.

According to Calciomercato.com, Juve face competition from Napoli and Barcelona, as teams look to capitalise on the 24-year-old’s contract situation.

With his current deal expiring in 2018, the Rossoneri need to decide whether to offer a renewal or cash in on the player before he becomes available on a free transfer.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies