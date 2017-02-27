Juventus keep up De Sciglio interest

By Football Italia staff

Juventus remain in pole position to capture the signing of full-back Mattia De Sciglio, reports say.

The Italian international has just returned from an ankle injury after being out since the end of January, but his future remains unclear due to the forthcoming change of ownership at the club.

Since the departure of Patrice Evra, the Bianconeri are short of cover at left-back, and would value a versatile player like De Sciglio who can play on either side.

According to Calciomercato.com, Juve face competition from Napoli and Barcelona, as teams look to capitalise on the 24-year-old’s contract situation.

With his current deal expiring in 2018, the Rossoneri need to decide whether to offer a renewal or cash in on the player before he becomes available on a free transfer.

