Garcia: 'I tried to sign Strootman'

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma boss Rudi Garcia admits he tried to bring Kevin Strootman to his Marseille side in January.

Nicknamed the ‘washing machine’ by the Frenchman for his ability to recover the ball in midfield and turn it over to the attackers, Strootman is under contract at Roma until 2018.

Reports suggest that the Giallorossi are close to an agreement with the player, which may explain why a bid from Marseille was rejected.

"Did we try to buy Strootman in January? Well yes, we did, but in the end it seems that it will be impossible to buy him," Garcia told Journal du Dimanche.

"I can say that in the future if a chance to have him here at Marseille were to open up, then I would be ready to get in the car and drive him here myself!"

Garcia then reflected on when Strootman arrived at Roma under his tenure.

"It is probably the most complicated purchase that I remember. I called him several times and to convince him I gave him the names of other Giallorossi purchases, and I also explained how I wanted to play him in detail.

"He was already captain of the Dutch national team and wanted to play in the Champions League, but at the time Roma were not even in the Europa League!

"Eventually he chose the Giallorossi and, despite having suffered a couple of serious injuries, I think that he has never regretted that choice."

