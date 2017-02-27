Rugani: '4-2-3-1 works well for us'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Rugani believes the new 4-2-3-1 Juventus formation works well, and gives more passing options in defence.

The defender also spoke of his patience in order to recieve a start in the Champions League, after he scored against Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage.

"Will I be on the bench in the Champions League? The Coach makes choices, and when I called I always try to do my best," the 22-year-old told Tuttosport. "I certainly don’t wish that Leonardo [Bonucci] is on the bench again because to wish bad luck onto others is not my style.

"Do I think about the fact that I might have started more for another team? No, I do not think about it because I'm happy to be here and to play for Juve, I’m creating my own path and one day I’ll have a starting place at Juventus.

"I feel like a Juventus player, one of whom you can trust when sent onto the pitch.

"From whom have I learned this? I’ve picked up a bit of everything from everyone: a little bit here and there from all my teammates is helping me grow. I am still young and I think I have room for improvement.

"The way we defend has changed a little bit, we have more passing options and more solutions and these help us play maybe even a bit better.

"But fortunately these things, and the fact we are a big squad, give us a hand. And as long as they have the will to sacrifice for the strength of the team, for us defenders there is a big advantage.

"Playing four does not always give you cover behind the central defenders, so maybe you have to venture forward less, take a few less risks.

"But beyond this I think this is a formation with which we are defending well, at least from the results that we are getting and the very few goals we have conceded. So, we’re fine as we are."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.