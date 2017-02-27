Rugani: 'I've so much respect for Sarri'

Daniele Rugani admits he has a lot of respect for Maurizio Sarri, despite some of his controversial incidents.

The 22-year-old played under the Tuscan Coach whilst at Empoli between 2013 and 2015.

After revealing the benefits of his Juve side's 4-2-3-1 formation, Rugani also discussed his cautious optimism for the season.

"We have a good pace, but we’re keeping an eye on the other teams," the defender continued in an interview with Tuttosport.

"There are still many matches, it's early, come on.

"We continue to think game by game and then we will calmly add up the maths.

"We are definitely expecting an angry Napoli because, beyond their league defeat against Atalanta, it is a Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus. For this reason they have a thousand motivations.

"But we want to get back in the final and of course to do that we must win. We are very determined.

"I am sorry, however, that Sarri – who I had as coach at Empoli – has been involved in some controversy, because he is a person whom I respect a lot, who gave me a lot and who taught me many things."

