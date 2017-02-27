Fiorentina plan EDF/Berardi swoop?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly looking to bring in Eusebio Di Francesco this summer, and are hoping he brings Domenico Berardi with him.

The Sassuolo Coach is said to be on the top of Fiorentina’s wishlist to replace Paulo Sousa, with Maurizio Sarri of Napoli and Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo also supposed candidates.

Sousa is under fire after poor results this season, culminating in a disastrous defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach last Thursday. Whilst the Viola are seemingly hanging on to the Portuguese boss for now, it is widely acknowledged that his contract will not be extended beyond the current campaign.

According to La Nazione, Fiorentina are keen to open a double negotiation for both Di Francesco and Berardi, in order to acquire the pair in the summer.

Di Francesco comes as highly-rated, having taken the Neroverdi from Serie B to Europa League qualification, however his side have struggled this term with injuries and sit 13th in the Serie A table.

