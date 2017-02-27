Allegri: 'I want to score early'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus boss Max Allegri admits he wants "to score early against Napoli" in order to avoid frustration.

The Bianconeri take on Maurizio Sarri's side on Tuesday in th Coppa Italia semi-final, with Allegri looking to use his 4-2-3-1 setup to score early.

But what does he make of the Roma-Inter result from last night?

"As for the game last night, is not a matter of the result, in the end we must achieve a certain number of wins," the Coach told his pre-match Press conference.

"Roma have become a serious and tough team, as evidenced by the results they are achieving. We must focus on the fact that it's not for us to hope that the others lose, but to try to do the contrary. We must make our own path, and we are doing pretty well at it.

"Tomorrow, however, we have the Coppa Italia and we must create the right conditions in order to reach the final, it would be our third final in a row, and then maybe we can try to win it.

"We will face a Napoli who will be very angry about Saturday's defeat against Atalanta. It is not the case that in three days they have lost everything they have done well in these two years, so it will be a complicated game.

"And above all it is an Italian Cup semi-final, where the most important thing is not conceding goals, especially, because we play the first match at home. We have five defenders, who I will rate today. Someone will rest through necessity, then I will decide who to play.

"I have to evaluate the whole team. Yesterday, those who have not played had good workout, there will be some changes, then today I will assess what those will be.

"I always say that during the season it is impossible to win all the games at the beginning. At the end of the season there few matches won in the first half and a few won in the second half.

"The most important thing is that the team had gone with this new formation with the intention of opening up the games at the beginning. The danger is getting to get to a game where maybe you score early, then lose little patience and become nervous because maybe you had not opened the game enough.

"This is something that did not happen and should not happen, because when the team is aware of their strengths, they manage the game well mentally.

"The boys showed this in Crotone where we were 0-0 and only opened up the game in the second half, as what happened with Empoli and as will happen again later on.

"Tomorrow we hope to open up the game right away, as although there are 95 minutes to win games, you can get frustrated and lose faith if you don’t do so right away The strength of a team, the strength of our team has to be the one.

"It's normal that the other day [Paulo] Dybala, when he came on, is a player that connects the two midfielders and attackers.

"So we have more geometry, more passing options and technical quality in the field, which is what counts in the end, the important thing is not to lose the strength and unity of the team.

"So [Stefano] Sturaro has qualities and characteristics different from [Mario] Mandzukic when playing outside, Mandzukic doesn’t have the characteristics of Dybala when playing near [Gonzalo] Higuain. It is normal that in the middle they spend a little less time together.

"The most important thing is that the team is always tidy and not doesn’t lose strength."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.