Allegri: 'One step at a time'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri admits that 'he's not thinking about April', as he is taking 'one step at a time'.

The Bianconeri are fighting on three fronts in Serie A, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia.

They face Napoli tomorrow in the semi-final of the latter competition, but who will play in goal?

"Tomorrow Neto plays again," Allegri told his pre-match Press conference. "He played on Saturday, Neto has so far always had good games, he’s a great goalkeeper, he’s only the second at Juventus because [Gianluigi] is Buffon there, but he could easily be a first team goalkeeper.

"As for [Marko] Pjaca, today I will evaluate whether to play him from the beginning.

"Tomorrow is a game where the changes are fundamental, we played two days ago and we come from a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday scenario, so having fresh legs on the bench, those with certain types of features, is important."

Is Allegri thinking about doing the treble?

"No, let's talk about serious things. We are in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia, but we still have to play two games.

"Meanwhile, to fill the calendar it would be nice to get to the end in all competitions, especially to fill the calendar, so we have more games.

"At the moment we have 12 league games, two in the Coppa Italia and we are trying to secure the Champions League, then we'll see. We will try to stretch the games, increasing the number of games, to fill the calendar, otherwise spend weeks without matches gets boring!

"In March you have to get there, if you are in March, you cannot get to April, that comes later. Being in the moment, seven points ahead, having won the first game at Porto 2-0 and playing the semi-final of the Coppa Italia, these are important results.

"It's normal that the primary objective of Juventus is to arrive in March in all three competitions, now we playing the games.

"The team has changed, they have improved individually and collectively, they have increased their enthusiasm, they are conscious of their own ability. They are also more carefree, and this is crucial.

"We have to take one step at a time without thinking about what happens in March and April, so now we have Napoli and then we will think about Udinese.

"Nothing has changed, we have a formation that at the moment is working well, this does not mean that by the end of the season we will not change again. After Florence, I thought it appropriate to change. [Stephan] Lichtsteiner and [Kwadwo] Asamoah will play tomorrow."

How will Gonzalo Higuain react to facing his former side Napoli tomorrow?

"Now we have broken the ice, he has already played against Napoli. Higuain needs to play more and more, so he is a major player, he is doing well and we are very happy."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.