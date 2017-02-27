I’m leaving Palermo, claims Zamp

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini has claimed that he will be standing down as Palermo President “very soon”, with American investors ready to buy him out.

Zamparini has owned Palermo since 2002, overseeing two Serie A promotions and avoiding coaching changes in just two of those years, but the veteran patron suggests his time at Renzo Barbera is coming to an end.

“I’m not staying at Palermo as honorary President,” he told TuttoPalermo.

“My resignation will happen very soon, then the American investors will come in.

“I won’t say for now who they are. I’m not an honorary President and I won’t be so.

“I’ll stick around at the start to assist them in how to handle the situation [at the club].”

