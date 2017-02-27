Zoff: Gigio better than me!

By Football Italia staff

Legendary goalkeeper Dino Zoff admits he sees Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma “even better than myself”.

Donnarumma only turned 18 on Saturday, yet the goalkeeper has been Milan’s No 1 for almost two years and already earned Italy recognition, prompting Zoff to hail the starlet as an “extraordinary” talent.

“I see him even better than myself,” the 74-year-old, who captained the Azzurri to World Cup glory in 1982, told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“He’s doing extraordinary things, his future is open to a fabulous career.

“Donnarumma’s start really gives great hope, my only advice for him is that he remains humble and tries to improve, especially in his technical ability as some goalkeepers forget about [working on] it. For now, the outlook looks really great.

“His future? He needs heart and reason. He shouldn’t think about any particular changes, he’s already in the heavens.

“I think he’d be better served to stay at Milan, then in a few years, conclusions can be made. He’s already at a great team.”

