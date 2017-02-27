NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Refs named for Coppa semis
By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri will be the referee for the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Juventus and Napoli, with Massimiliano Irratti overseeing Lazio-Roma.

Valeri did not officiate in Serie A over the weekend, although he was in position for Milan’s 2-1 win against Fiorentina on February 19.

Irrati was similarly absent, his last League game coming eight days ago during Napoli’s 3-1 victory over Chievo.

Fortunately for all concerned, neither referee has a history of controversial incidents.

Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg referees:

Juventus-Napoli: Valeri

Lazio-Roma: Irrati

