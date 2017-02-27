Reja or Strama for Fiorentina?

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina could reportedly bring in Edy Reja or Andrea Stramaccioni until the end of the season if Paulo Sousa departs.

According to Tuttosport, Sousa’s sacking will be “inevitable” if Fiorentina’s poor run of form continues, leaving the Viola on the lookout for Coaches that could see out the remainder of the campaign.

Reja possesses one of the better records when joining a club midway through a campaign, the 71-year-old having guided Cagliari to Serie A in 2004 and steadied the ship at Lazio and Atalanta in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

Stramaccioni, meanwhile, was regarded as one of Italy’s most promising young Coaches upon being fast-tracked to first-team boss in March 2012, his stock has since fallen after disappointing spells at Udinese and Pescara.

