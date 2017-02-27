Allegri laughs off Barca talk

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri has laughed off speculation that he is learning Spanish for a switch to Barcelona. “I struggled to learn Italian at school!”

Allegri was responding to speculation from last week that he was being targeted by Barca, who are not expected to retain former Roma boss Luis Enrique beyond the end of the season.

“I’m learning Spanish? I struggled to learn Italian at school!” he said at a Press conference for Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Napoli.

“I’ve learned Torinese [Turin dialect] discreetly, so it’s fine now.”

