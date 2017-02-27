Nainggolan: Dzeko the complete striker

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan has hailed Edin Dzeko as “the complete striker” and is confident that his teammate is not having a freak season in front of goal.

Dzeko is on course to surpass his best seasonal return of 36 goals, having already netted 29 this term, and Nainggolan felt the Bosnian’s lack of preparation prevented him from making such an impact in 2015-16.

“I believe that positive results always bring more positive results,” the midfielder told UEFA’s official website.

“We’re in a great run of form and we must try to continue like this. I’m happy with how I’m playing and how the team are.

“I always thank my teammates, for me the most important thing is that the team win.

“Spalletti? I think we have a great Coach, he knows exactly what he wants from the players.

“He always speaks his mind and I think the team are doing a great job of following everything that he says.

“We’ll enjoy these results and we hope to continue like this for a long time.

“Dzeko? No-one had any doubts about him. He didn’t score last season like he has this season.

“Playing in Italy isn’t easy, but we all knew that he was a great striker. He wasn’t lucky last season, his preparation wasn’t the best, that’s what was his biggest problem.

“Obviously if I had to choose one Dzeko, I’d choose the one of this season.

“He’s very important for us, he knows how to keep the ball, he’s good technically and he moves the ball well.

“He’s the complete striker and I’m happy to play with him. Having Dzeko in your team makes you play with the knowledge that even a small chance could become a goal.

“We have so many important players in the team and Dzeko is certainly one of them.”

