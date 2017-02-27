NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Cannavaro: Kalinic yes, Totti no
By Football Italia staff

Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro claims Francesco Totti is too old for his team, but Nikola Kalinic would “fit in wonderfully with my football”.

When asked by Fox Sports why he had came to those conclusions, Cannavaro explained he needed “young players that are ready” for Tianjin, whereas Kalinic possessed “humanly” qualities, which would keep him focused on his football.

“Totti? I won’t call him to come to China for only one reason: because I need young players that are ready, not those at the end of their careers,” he began.

“Kalinic? I’ve always said that Kalinic was my objective in January, he has characteristics that fit in wonderfully with my way of seeing football.

“He’s a sincere guy, smart, and that’s another important thing to me. When you move to these countries, people think that players are only here for money, so you run the risk that they lose sight of the objective, which is to play football, at some point.

“Instead, I try to sign players with humanly characteristics and Kalinic is one of them.

“Inter? I know Suning, their owners, and I know it wants Inter to get to the top in Europe and Italy after the investments they’ve made.”

