Raiola: Kean at Juve… today

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola was his cryptic self when asked about Moise Kean’s future, stating the teenage forward was at Juventus “today”.

Raiola was interviewed by Sportitalia during the Primavera derby between Juve and Torino on Monday, which ended 1-0 to the Bianconeri, with Kean involved.

“It’s clear that I’d be happy if he plays,” the maverick agent said of his client to Sportitalia.

“He’s played a lot [for the Primavera team], although this is a true derby, one that’s played with the heart.

“Kean’s future? Today he’s at Juventus. We appeal to all the Italian politicians, that they improve sports facilities.

“That’s perhaps more important than the game [of football] itself because improving all the basic sports pitches would be a great thing for Italian youth.”

The 16-year-old became the first player born in the 2000s to feature in a Serie A game earlier in the season against Pescara.

