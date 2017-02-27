Berti: ‘Inter, sign Verratti’

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter midfielder Nicola Berti advises “if Suning have the money, sign Marco Verratti”.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is seen as one of the top talents in Europe, and has been linked with the Nerazzurri alongside the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“It depends on whether or not the team qualifies for the Champions League,” Berti admitted, speaking to Gazzamercato.

“It’s early too, it will take time and the fans understand that. To not remain like today it would take three important signings and I think they’re already working for next season.

“Who would I sign? Verratti instead of [Geoffrey] Kondogbia, who I’m still not crazy about. If Suning have the money, sign Verratti.”

Berti made over 200 appearances for the Beneamata, and was asked about last night’s defeat to Roma.

“I think we're slightly inferior to Roma, and you saw that clearly last night.

“The refrereeing? I didn’t like it, there were mistakes. I was in the stands, at one point there was silence and you could hear the kick on [Mauro] Icardi. My son heard it too.

“It was a clear penalty, and these things change matches. The fact is though that we left [Radja] Nainggolan with the freedom of the pitch, and the Giallorossi are very strong.

“They have physical defenders like [Kostas] Manolas and [Federico] Fazio.

“Inter haven’t been given a penalty in about 15 games, and the one on Icardi could have changed the game if it was given.

“Even though Roma are strong, just giving the penalty at 1-0 could change everything. [Luciano] Spalletti should stop creating theatre.

“Inter aren’t far away from Roma though, the Giallorossi have had the same Coach for two years while [Stefano] Pioli has only been in for two rounds.

“The Champions League isn’t far away now. If we’d won yesterday we might have reached it, but it’s good to be close.”

