Official: Zamparini resigns at Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini has officially announced that he is stepping down to make way for a new owner.

The patron has been in talks for some time with an American group, as he looks to sell the Sicilian side.

Having confirmed earlier today that his resignation would come “very soon”, the 75-year-old has announced that he’s stepping down.

“President Maurizio Zamparini announces that he has tendered his resignation as President of Palermo,” a statement on the Rosanero’s website reads.

“Within 15 days a new President will be appointed, who will will be presented at a Press conference in Palermo.

“The new President is a representative of an Anglo-American fund, which is under contract to invest in the projects of Gruppo Zamparini with initial investment priorities for Palermo Calcio, namely the stadium and the training ground.

“The objective of the investors is to return the club to the position the city deserves, EUROPE [sic], with a three to five year program.”

Zamparini took control of Palermo in 2002, and his reign has seen the Rosanero become a regular fixture in Serie A, even competing in European competition.

The Rosanero have also signed the likes of Edinson Cavani, Paulo Dybala and Javier Pastore, selling them on for huge profits.

However, Zamparini is well-known for his volatile approach to Coaches, with 29 different men sitting on the Barbera bench during his tenure, for a total of 40 Coaching changes.

Last season saw Giuseppe Iachini, Davide Ballardini, Fabio Viviani, Giovanni Tedesco, Giovanni Bosi and Walter Novellino on the bench, with the former two both having two spells.

In addition, Guillermo Barros Schelotto was appointed as Coach, but didn't have the right paperwork.

