Milan Press conference on Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest the Press conference to present Milan’s new owners will be held on Saturday morning.

Sino-Europe Sports will complete their takeover of the Rossoneri on Friday, barring any last-minute hitches, with Silvio Berlusconi selling the club after more than 30 years as President.

Premium Sport reports that Yonghong Li will become the new President, or executive vice-President if Berlusconi stays on in an honorary role.

The new board of directors is expected to have six members, three Italians - including new director general Marco Fassone - and three Chinese.

Saturday will see a Press conference at around 11.30 Italian time, with Fassone and Li both addressing the media.

