Gomez: ‘EL the real goal’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta captain Papu Gomez dismisses Champions League talk - “the Europa League is the real goal”.

The Orobici beat Napoli at San Paolo on Saturday night, a result which leaves them just three points behind the Partenopei, who occupy the final Champions League place.

“We’re a young team, we’re happy and you can see that on the pitch,” Gomez told Sky.

“The fixtures could be favourable for us, but Serie A is difficult to it’s an exaggeration to talk about the Champions League. We certainly want to fight for the Europa League though.

“We know the Europa League is the real goal.

“The fans? They show their affection every day, they haven’t experienced a season like this for years. We’re also excited, but need to stay cool.”

