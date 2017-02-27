Marchisio, Sturaro miss Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have named their squad for tomorrow’s Napoli game, with Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro and Medhi Benatia out.

Tomorrow sees the first leg of the Coppa Italia Semi-Final, with the Bianconeri looking to win the competition for the third year in a row.

Marchisio misses out having taken a knock to the knee against Empoli, while Sturaro has an abdominal injury.

Centre-back Benatia also misses out due to gastroenteritis, but former Napoli man Gonzalo Higuain is included and could face the side he left in the summer.

Juventus squad to face Napoli: Buffon, Chiellini, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Rincon, Audero, Mandragora

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.