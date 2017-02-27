NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Line-ups: Fiorentina-Torino
By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara starts for Fiorentina, in tonight’s crunch game with Torino.

Both Viola Coach Paulo Sousa and his opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic are under pressure, meaning both sides are in dire need of a result.

Sousa has opted to give Saponara his first start since signing from Empoli, with the playmaker sitting just off Nikola Kalinic.

Carlos Sanchez starts at right-back, as the home side opt for a 4-2-3-1 system. The Viola were forced into a last-minute change, as Josip Ilicic was injured in the warm-up.

Cristian Tello replaced him in the starting XI.

For the Granata, Adem Ljajic and Maxi Lopez start on the bench, having drawn criticism from Mihajlovic in recent weeks.

Lucas Boye and Iago Falque support Andrea Belotti in a 4-3-3 shape, with Arlind Ajeti in at centre-back.

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Rodriguez, Astori, Salcedo; Badelj, Borja Valero; Chiesa, Saponara, Tello; Kalinic

Fiorentina bench: Satalino, Sportiello, De Maio, Olivera, Cristoforo, Hagi, Maistro, Babacar, Milic, Tomovic

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Ajeti, Moretti, Barreca; Benassi, Lukic, Baselli; Falque, Belotti, Boyè

Torino bench: Padelli, Reinaudo, Molinaro, Acquah, Ljajic, Lopez, Rossettini, Gustafson, Valdifiori, Iturbe, Avelar, De Silvestri

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies