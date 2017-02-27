Line-ups: Fiorentina-Torino

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara starts for Fiorentina, in tonight’s crunch game with Torino.

Both Viola Coach Paulo Sousa and his opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic are under pressure, meaning both sides are in dire need of a result.

Sousa has opted to give Saponara his first start since signing from Empoli, with the playmaker sitting just off Nikola Kalinic.

Carlos Sanchez starts at right-back, as the home side opt for a 4-2-3-1 system. The Viola were forced into a last-minute change, as Josip Ilicic was injured in the warm-up.

Cristian Tello replaced him in the starting XI.

For the Granata, Adem Ljajic and Maxi Lopez start on the bench, having drawn criticism from Mihajlovic in recent weeks.

Lucas Boye and Iago Falque support Andrea Belotti in a 4-3-3 shape, with Arlind Ajeti in at centre-back.

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Rodriguez, Astori, Salcedo; Badelj, Borja Valero; Chiesa, Saponara, Tello; Kalinic

Fiorentina bench: Satalino, Sportiello, De Maio, Olivera, Cristoforo, Hagi, Maistro, Babacar, Milic, Tomovic

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Ajeti, Moretti, Barreca; Benassi, Lukic, Baselli; Falque, Belotti, Boyè

Torino bench: Padelli, Reinaudo, Molinaro, Acquah, Ljajic, Lopez, Rossettini, Gustafson, Valdifiori, Iturbe, Avelar, De Silvestri

