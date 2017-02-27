Zanetti: ‘Promising future for Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti sees a “promising future” for Inter, and says the Roma defeat “does not change our objectives”.

The Nerazzurri were taken over by Suning Group at the end of last season, and are pushing for Champions League football, despite last night’s 3-1 loss.

“I’m confident, we’re all working for Inter,” Zanetti told reporters after the Premio GLGS ceremony.

“They [Suning] have been here for four months and are ambition and thinking of a promising future.

“It won’t be easy, constructing a squad and a club takes a lot of time, but we’re working hard to get great results soon.

“Roma? The loss to Juve and the one to Roma were two different games. They did better than us last night, but the defeat does not change our objectives and our path.

“There are a lot of games between now and the end of the season, we hope to win a lot of games between now and then and then see where we are.”

Frank de Boer was sacked after 14 games in charge, would the season look different if Stefano Pioli had been in from the start?

“You can say a lot of things with hindsight, we always try to do as well as possible and now we’re happy with the work Pioli is doing.

“We consider him a Coach with great experience and we’re confident for the future.”

