‘Fiorentina not happy with results’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina’s executive president Mario Cognini confirms “we’re not happy with results”, amid pressure on Paulo Sousa.

The Viola take on Torino at Stadio Artemio Franchi tonight, with reports that a defeat could see the Portuguese given his marching orders.

“In terms of the protests, we can say that the fans have reasons,” Cognini admitted after a board meeting today.

“We’re the first to challenge, we’re not happy with results but we have to plan for the future with balance.

“Sousa? It all depends on results, he’s a Coach who is going through a difficult time so we have to support him like we support all members of the club.”

Cognini also confirmed that the club will make a loss this season, meaning there will not be big summer spending.

“Fiorentina are currently under Financial Fair Play observation, so we have to approve the budget a little in advance.

“The budget is once again negative, with a loss of around €4m which will have to be recapitalised after the ownership already injected around €10m of liquidity in the course of 2016.

“The budget represents the will of the Della Valle family to continue to think of the good for this club. Now we’ll move to enhance our brand and youth sectors.

“The intention is to continue to build a squad which can give us some satisfaction.”

