Petrachi: ‘Happy with Mihajlovic’

By Football Italia staff

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi gives Sinisa Mihajlovic a vote of confidence - “we’re happy with the Coach”.

The Granata have won just one of their last seven Serie A games, leading to suggestions the former Milan boss could be under pressure.

“We’re happy with the Coach and what we’re doing,” Petrachi insisted, speaking to Premium Sport.

“We’re starting to plan for the future, there is complete agreement. There have been some results which were less than excellent, but that can happen in the course of a season.

“Everyone’s ambition is to try and reach Europe, but it’s a two-year project. We’ve also invested in youngsters, and we need to give them time to get used to Serie A.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.