‘Sousa until the season’s end’

By Football Italia staff

Pantaleo Corvino says Fiorentina still want to “complete the whole season” with Coach Paulo Sousa.

The Viola boss is under pressure after a stunning Europa League collapse with Borussia Monchengladbach, but the sporting director says he’ll stay at least until June.

“We were disappointed with the incredible defeat the other night,” Corvino told Premium Sport.

“We haven’t digested that bitterness, but we have to also think about tonight and what is a big game. There are 13 games left and we have to do our best.

“Sousa? We were clear that we wanted to complete the whole season with him, and that’s still our idea.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.