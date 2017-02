Fiorentina collapse again

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row, as Torino missed a penalty but still grabbed a point at the Franchi.

The Viola led through goals from Riccardo Saponara and Nikola Kalinic, but Andrea Belotti’s second half double piled the pressure on Paulo Sousa.

