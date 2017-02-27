Tounkara given banning order

By Football Italia staff

Lazio striker Mamadou Tounkara has been given a one-year stadium banning order, though he can still play.

The 21-year-old got into an altercation with a fan after the defeat to Chievo, punching a supporter for aiming insults at captain Lucas Biglia.

Today it has been announced that he will be subjected to a Daspo [Divieto di Accedere alle manifestazioni SPOrtive] order for the next 12 months.

That means that Tounkara will be banned from attending sporting events, though he will still be allowed to play for the Biancocelesti.

The same order was given to the fan in question, after the scuffle in the Monte Mario tribune.

