NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Ilicic has calf injury
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have revealed Josip Ilicic was forced out of the Torino game by “a sudden onset of pain in his right calf”.

The Slovenian international had been named in the starting line-up for tonight’s game, but was forced off in the warm-up and replaced by Cristian Tello.

“During the warm-up, Josip Ilicic reported the sudden onset of pain in his right triceps surae muscle, which led to him being ruled-out of today’s game,” a statement from the Viola confirmed.

“The necessary tests will be carried out tomorrow.”

