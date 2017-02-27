Post new comment

Roma and Atalanta do a surprise double after 20 years, Napoli fire blanks, Milan end their Mapei taboo and Palermo get their first penalty in Susy Campanale stats round-up.

Roma hadn’t done the double over Inter in Serie A since 1994-95. This was their 15th competitive win away to Inter, drawing 25 and losing 44. They’d lost both since a 3-0 success in October 2013.

Radja Nainggolan is the first Roma player to score two goals from outside the box since Francesco Totti in December 2005 against Chievo. The Belgian has found the net for four games running. Inter are now the Ninja’s favourite targets, putting five goals past them in the top flight.

The Giallorossi have won eight of the last nine rounds. In Europe’s top five leagues, only Alexandre Lacazette of Olympique Lyonnais (10) has converted more penalties than Diego Perotti (seven).

Roma converted 10 penalties this season and the side with the second most spot-kicks is their neighbour Lazio on seven.

Mauro Icardi has already matched last season’s total Serie A tally of 16 goals, doing it in 24 appearances rather than 33.

Napoli fired blanks at the Stadio San Paolo after 24 consecutive Serie A games, in which they scored 63 goals.

The Partenopei suffered their first Serie A defeat of 2017, ending a run of 10 wins and four draws. Maurizio Sarri’s men lost only four games in the top flight this season and two of them were against Atalanta. The Bergamo boys hadn’t done the double over Napoli since 1997-98.

Atalanta had only one previous competitive victory in Naples, 3-1 in April 2012, along with five draws and seven defeats. It’s their seventh away victory of the season, more than they’ve ever had in Serie A.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have picked up 16 points from an available 18 in the last six rounds. They are 22 points better off than at this stage last season. The Orobici have scored 10 goals from corners, more than any other team.

Mattia Caldara is the second defender of the season to bag a brace after Giorgio Chiellini for Juventus. He is also the most prolific defender (five) and Atalanta scored 12 goals with members of their back line.

Juventus made it nine wins on the bounce in all competition. It was their 30th consecutive Serie A home victory, continuing to extend the all-time record, keeping clean sheets in 19 of them. The Bianconeri are eight points better off than at this stage last season.

In the last four Serie A games that saw Juve held 0-0 at half-time, they ended up scoring two second-half goals.

Empoli have made 11 top flight trips to Juve’s stadium, emerging with a single 0-0 draw in 1998, scoring seven goals and conceding 33. The Tuscans managed just two draws from their last seven away fixtures since conquering Pescara 4-0 in November.

Sassuolo suffered their fourth consecutive Mapei Stadium defeat in all competition, their worst home streak since March 2014.

Milan had never previously won away to Sassuolo, losing three of their four top flight trips to Reggio-Emilia. The Rossoneri scored six goals in their last six Serie A games with six different players.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has faced down 10 top flight penalties and only half of them were converted (three saved). Carlos Bacca has converted all six of his Serie A spot-kicks.

Riccardo Saponara got his first goal in a Fiorentina jersey. It was also the fastest Viola goal in Serie A this season, after seven minutes and 38 seconds. For the second time in five days, Paulo Sousa’s side threw away a 2-0 lead.

Andrea Belotti has failed to convert three of his four penalties this season. Torino were awarded eight spot-kicks this term and only scored half of them.

Fiorentina have won just one of their last eight competitive meetings with Toro, home and away, along with two defeats and five draws. The Granata haven’t conquered the Stadio Franchi since a 1-0 Coppa Italia tie in December 2008, but the most recent Serie A victory was 1-0 back in October 1976, followed by 13 draws and 14 losses here.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side conceded 11 goals from corners this season, more than any other club.

Palermo ended a run of two straight defeats, but received and converted their first penalty of the campaign. Now every side in Serie A has taken a spot-kick this term. The last Palermo penalty was scored by Franco Vazquez in a 2-2 draw with Atalanta on April 20, 2016, a gap of 29 rounds.

In both seasonal meetings with Sampdoria, the Rosanero were leading 1-0 only to concede a last-gasp equaliser. Palermo have now fumbled 22 points from leading situations.

Sampdoria won three in a row, followed by two 1-1 draws. The Blucerchiati have only one win in their last 14 meetings with Palermo, home and away.

For the first time since September, Fabio Quagliarella has scored in two consecutive games. Ilija Nestorovski found the net against Samp both home and away.

Lazio have won three of the last four rounds. The Biancocelesti lost just one of their last nine meetings with Udinese, home and away, along with seven wins and a draw.

Udinese enjoyed just one victory – against Milan – and two draws in the last nine rounds, including three straight losses. The Friulani have fired blanks on their travels for 453 minutes of football.

Genoa are without a victory since December 15, managing three draws in the last 10 rounds. With 41 goals conceded after 26 rounds, it’s their worst defensive record for five years.

Andrea Mandorlini made his debut on the Grifone bench. There have been six red cards in the last four meetings between Genoa and Bologna. Roberto Donadoni’s men had 10 dismissals this season – eight of them straight reds.

Bologna ended a run of four defeats on the bounce, but are still six points worse off than at this stage last season.

Crotone finally ended their four-round drought of both points and goals. They have conceded in each of the last 15 games. Before Adrian Stoian’s strike, the Calabrians had just one goal in the opening 15 minutes.

Cagliari got back to winning ways on their travels after just two points from the previous nine attempts. The Sardinians had never won at Crotone before between Serie A and B. Marco Borriello has 11 Serie A goals this season, but only three were scored away from home.

Chievo celebrated victory at the Bentegodi after one point from the previous four home games and it was their 100th Serie A home win overall. The Flying Donkeys have 10 wins after 26 rounds, their best start to a season since 2010.

Valter Birsa has five goals this season, just one shy of his Serie A personal best.

Pescara have conceded 13 goals in the opening 15 minutes, more than any other side.

