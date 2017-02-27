NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Belotti: ‘Torino showed heart’
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti says Torino showed “heart” to come back against Fiorentina, but “I’ll work on penalties…”

The striker got a double against the Viola to earn a point from 2-0 down, but also clipped the bar with a spot kick. Click here for a match report.

“We started badly, but then the heart of this group came into play and continuing that way we did well to take away a lot of satisfaction,” Belotti told Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“Being top-scorer is my objective, but it’s thanks to my teammates. I could be top if I hadn’t got the penalty wrong, but it seems that’s routine.

“This year I just can’t put penalties in, I was scoring them last year. I’ll work on that.

“My future? I’m happy and honoured to play for Torino, no-one can predict the future.”

