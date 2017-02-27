Sousa: ‘Fiorentina gave everything’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa shrugs off Fiorentina’s collapse - “my team gave everything, and when they do that I’m happy”.

The Viola blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row, drawing 2-2 with Torino at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Click here for a match report.

The home fans made their feelings known, whistling the Coach and players, and the Portuguese can understand their frustration.

“The fans pay for their tickets, they have every right to make their feelings known,” Sousa said in his post-match interview with Premium Sport.

“They’re the soul of the club, they’ve been here the longest.

“The players did their best, until we were no longer able to push. We could have closed it out, then when we dropped off we began to suffer.

“We have an attacking team, when we can we’re incisive and we force our opponents back. Sometimes you don’t succeed.

“The number of games we’ve been playing for several months is also a factor, and in some moments it can have an effect.

“I’m not here to save my job, I’m here to work. That’s all I know. My team gave everything, and when they do that I’m happy.

“They tried to honour the shirt, and they have everything they had to win the game.

“I took [Riccardo] Saponara off because he had nothing left, the only striker on the bench was [Khouma] Babacar, [Carlos] Sanchez was also cramping in both calves.

“As soon as we conceded we dropped too deep. I’ll sleep soundly tonight, because I work with honesty.

“Andrea Belotti? We know he’s a top player, we almost always did well by doubling-up on him, except when he got the goals, unfortunately."

