Miha: ‘Torino eventually showed up’

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic was proud of Torino’s comeback with Fiorentina but “if we’d played that way for 90 minutes, we’d have won”.

The Granata were 2-0 down in Florence tonight, but pulled it back to 2-2 despite Andrea Belotti’s missed penalty. Click here for a match report.

“For an hour we didn’t turn up,” Mihajlovic lamented in his post-match Press conference.

“That meant it was hard to get anything. After the missed penalty it looked like it was only going one way, but we redeemed ourselves and I saw the Torino I wanted.

“I do wonder why we didn’t turn up for the first hour, we prepared one game and played another. The game could have been finished after the penalty, but then I saw the Toro I like.

“We’d prepared to press them high, we wanted to cause them problems psychologically because I know what the climate is like in Florence when things are against you, I thought we could take advantage of that.

“In the second half we managed to put things right, [Luca] Rossettini gave greater security to the whole defensive unit, slowly we started to believe in ourselves and we drew.

“The comeback and the reaction were positive, so we’ll start again from that.”

Belotti’s failed spot kick was the latest in a series of missed penalties for the Granata…

“We’ll definitely need to work on them more in training, but I think it’s more of a psychological issue. All five that we’ve missed would have brought us more points.

“We’ve lost around six or seven points, and if Belotti had scored his three then he’d be topping the scoring chart.

“In training we take penalties again and again, then in the game the pressure has an affect.”

Despite the miss, the Coach praised Belotti for his two goals.

“He’s a golden boy, he always gives 100 per cent in matches and you could see that today,” Mihajlovic enthused.

“After he missed the penalty he immediately responded with two goals, even if I take his point that he’d be top-scorer if he hadn’t missed the penalties…”

