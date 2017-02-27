NEWS
Monday February 27 2017
Saponara: ‘Players back Sousa’
By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara insists the Fiorentina players are behind Coach Paulo Sousa - “we’re all in this together”.

The playmaker scored on his first start for the Viola tonight, but Torino came back from two goals down to pile the pressure on Sousa. Click here for a match report.

“We’re disappointed, because we had the game in our hands and it would have been three important points,” Saponara sighed, speaking to Premium Sport.

“We’ve underlined the confidence in the boss with our approach, we’re all in this together. In preparation for the games we’re always in the video room, studying opponents.

“The team is with the Coach, we made some mistakes today but our attitude is indisputable.”

