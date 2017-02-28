Post new comment

Preparations for Napoli’s season-defining week did not get off to the best of starts, following the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta. To compound Maurizio Sarri’s misery further, their opponents are now a mere three points behind and the Azzurri find themselves nervously looking over their shoulder.

Still, Napoli remain in third and have no time to feel sorry for themselves, as they look to engineer their most important fixtures to date.

Napoli should not require rousing, instead embrace an exciting challenge which will show where they stand both domestically and in Europe, against the very best the continent has to offer.

As the business end of the season approaches, the two-time Scudetto winners must be buoyed by the fact they’re still in contention for honours, and to be competing on three fronts confirms the ability in their ranks.

The first in a sequence of mouth-watering match ups for Sarri’s men is a trip to Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final, and if The Partenopei were to emerge victorious, this would throw down the gauntlet to Roma and Real Madrid.

The beauty of knockout football is anything can happen, and Napoli certainly aren’t minnows who will be overawed by the occasion. As the league’s top scorers, they will always pose a goal threat and must believe in themselves much in the same way as when they went toe-to-toe with Los Blancos at the Bernabeu.

Napoli have displayed their mettle and proved they can mix it with the very best, but still come up short. Beating Juventus would go some way in the mind-set of the players and would transmit confidence for the impending clashes to follow and indeed, the remainder of the campaign.

Roma have made the Stadio Olimpico a fortress and Marek Hamsik and his team-mates should relish the chance to end a run of 12 successive wins at home, and in the process, claw back their rivals in the race to finish second in the table. Equally, a defeat against the capital club could have disastrous consequences with the much improved Inter and high-flyers Atalanta hot on the heels of the top three.

Perhaps the least pressing of the three ties is the Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid. The holders are the overriding favourites and are expected to advance to the quarter-finals, but if Napoli can open the scoring, it’s all to play for. The Stadio San Paolo will be a cauldron and the vociferous crowd will play their part as the 12th man from the opening whistle. The pressure will be off the hosts and they are by no means out of the tie, so being the underdog may work in their favour.

The Azzurri’s defining moment is fast approaching and the direction of the club will come in to focus. A good outcome for Napoli would be claiming three points in the league and positive showings in the cups. The final league position is the priority and the worst-case scenario is no Champions League football next season.

Failure to reach Europe’s elite competition would place serious question marks on Sarri’s future and disillusionment is likely to affect the players. The ramifications are clear and it’s now up to Napoli to shape their future.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.