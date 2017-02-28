NEWS
Tuesday February 28 2017
Milan prepare Montella renewal
By Football Italia staff

Milan’s new Chinese owners will reportedly offer Vincenzo Montella a contract renewal right away.

The Coach has taken the Rossoneri into European contention this season, despite a lack of transfer activity and a young squad.

Despite this, there have been rumours that President Silvio Berlusconi is unhappy, but he is selling the club to Sino-Europe Sports.

The takeover is expected to be completed on Friday, and Gazzetta dello Sport believes that a renewal for Montella is one of the group’s priorities.

It’s expected he will be offered an extension of at least a year, as well as an increase on his current €2.3m per season salary.

