Gabbiadini: ‘Saints can be turning point’

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini believes “Southampton can truly represent a turning point in my career”.

Having joined the Saints from Napoli in January, the Italian international has scored five goals in his first three games in English football, including two in the League Cup final on Sunday.

“It’s all beautiful, all fantastic, but I need to keep my feet on the ground,” Gabbiadini explained to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Football is strange, you’re flying and then suddenly you crash back down to earth. But I’d be lying if I said I expected a start like this.

“I knew right away that things are less rigid here, after three training sessions I was thrown straight into the fray.

“In Italy, instead, there’s a lot of caution. Here they send you straight to the front.

“Claude Puel? The relationship is good, he’s asked me to play as a pure centre-forward, to always gamble at the near post. The goal for 1-2 [against Manchester United], the one from the [James] Ward-Prowse cross came from that.

“I manage in English. I can get by. Of course I still need to improve and I’ve started taking private lessons. With Puel we speak English, Italian and French.

“We can understand each other, and that’s the most important thing.

“I’ve found a very young team and a hungry Coach. I still live in a hotel, but I’ll be moving to a house soon, Southampton can truly represent a turning point in my career.

“The atmosphere in England? Fantastic. Here people come to the stadium to support their team, and not to cheer against the opponent.

“We had 30,000 follow us to Wembley, an incredible exodus.”

Gabbiadini also revealed the compliments paid to him by Jose Mourinho after Manchester United’s 3-2 win on Sunday.

“When someone like him comes up to you and says ‘you did a great job, you scored two phenomenal goals’ you feel something special inside you.

“Mourinho is a special person, and not just for his successes as a Coach. He’s really charismatic.”

The Titanic set sail from Southampton, are there any icebergs on the horizon? “I know the story,” Gabbiadini responded.

“Well, in my case the adventure has started well but I, by nature, always keep my feet on the ground. Football really is like the open sea.

“There are moments of calm, but suddenly you can be hit by a storm, you can’t ever relax.

“Five goals in three games is an amazing start, but it won’t always be this way.

“One thing I can guarantee though: I’ll always give my best, I’ll never give up.”

