Gabbiadini: ‘Sarri didn’t speak’

By Football Italia staff

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini calls Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri “one of the best Coaches I’ve worked with” but “I like people who say things to your face”.

The Italian international left the Partenopei in January, and his relationship with the tactician was seen as one of the crucial reasons.

“My experience at Napoli can be divided into two parts,” Gabbiadini explained to Gazzetta della Sport.

“For the first six months with [Rafa] Benitez, things worked well. The group was really united. Benitez made a brave but important decision: he applied rotation scientifically.

“In the League and the various cups we played every three days and there was room for everyone. That changed with Sarri’s arrival.

“Sarri chose another route, he always focused on the same ones. The others have to wait in the hall, there’s a well-defined line between starters are reserves.

“It’s clear that those who are out for the long-run won’t be pleased.

“I consider Sarri to be one of the best Coaches I’ve ever worked with, but there was never a spark with him. For me, sincerity and human relationships come before anything else.

“I like people who tell you things to your face, for me that’s an essential rule in life, not just in football but also in private.

“Benitez’s policy brought a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa, I don’t think it was wrong.

“Napoli remains a fundamental experience in my life, I don’t consider it a failure because when you’re in the position I was and score 25 goals then your conscience is clear.

“On a human level, Naples enriched me. I discovered a beautiful city and I made friendships which will last forever. Napoli left me with something important.”

