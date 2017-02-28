CL or bust for Pioli?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Stefano Pioli must finish at least fourth to guarantee his Inter future beyond this season.

The former Lazio Coach replaced Frank de Boer earlier this season, and has improved the Nerazzurri’s fortunes in Serie A.

However, the seasonal objective was Champions League qualification, something which looks extremely difficult after the defeat at home to Roma on Sunday night.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, there is concern about the results against other big teams, meaning the Beneamata are considering whether they need a bigger name on the bench.

The newspaper believes that Pioli’s future is very much in his own hands, but he must finish fourth at the very least to be assured of keeping his job.

If Inter finished in their current sixth position, they’d have to start in the Europa League preliminaries, which would mean pre-season starting in July.

That would disturb the plans for next season, as well as impinging on potential money-spinning tours to the Far East or USA.

Should Pioli be given his marching orders, Diego Simeone is still the number one target, while Antonio Conte and Luciano Spalletti are also being considered, according to Gazzetta.

