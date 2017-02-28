NEWS
Tuesday February 28 2017
Belotti scouted by Chelsea
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea scouts were reportedly in attendance as Andrea Belotti scored twice for Torino last night.

The Granata were 2-0 down to Fiorentina and the striker missed a penalty, but he redeemed himself with a brace to earn his side a point.

This morning, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Chelsea had a scout in Florence to watch the Italian international as he got his 18th and 19th goals of the season.

It would be an expensive move for the Blues, however, as the Granata have said they will not sell for less than his €100m [£85m] release clause.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies