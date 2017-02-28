Belotti scouted by Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea scouts were reportedly in attendance as Andrea Belotti scored twice for Torino last night.

The Granata were 2-0 down to Fiorentina and the striker missed a penalty, but he redeemed himself with a brace to earn his side a point.

This morning, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Chelsea had a scout in Florence to watch the Italian international as he got his 18th and 19th goals of the season.

It would be an expensive move for the Blues, however, as the Granata have said they will not sell for less than his €100m [£85m] release clause.

