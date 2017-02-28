Zamp: ‘Two years of Palermo insults’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini insists he won’t say goodbye to Palermo as “for two years I’ve received only insults”.

It was officially announced yesterday that the Rosanero patron has resigned, with a new President to take over within two weeks.

“I will not say goodbye,” Zamparini told Il Giornale di Sicilia after selling to an Anglo-American fund.

“For two years I’ve received only insults. I didn’t deserve this treatment, all I did for the city was give without asking for anything in return.

“A part of the support had to be isolated, it’s damaging to the image of Palermo.

“The new owners? I’m proud to leave the club to these investors.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.