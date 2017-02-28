Report: Inter secure Berardi

By Football Italia staff

It’s claimed Inter have already agreed a deal to sign Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi in the summer.

The Italian Under-21 international was previously co-owned by the Neroverdi and Juventus, but the Emilian side bought out the Old Lady’s share.

There was then a “gentleman’s agreement” that the player would move to Turin in the summer of 2016, but he opted to remain at Mapei Stadium.

Now Il Giornale is reporting that the Nerazzurri have already signed Berardi for next season, with the forward even signing a contract which will activate on July 1.

The newspaper believes that Suning Group are prepared to invest €200m on the transfer market ahead of next season.

