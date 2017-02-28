Milan confirm shareholders’ meeting

By Football Italia staff

Milan have confirmed a shareholders’ meeting for Friday, to complete the sale of the club.

A Chinese consortium, Sino-Europe Sports, is in the process of acquiring the Rossoneri from current President Silvio Berlusconi and his holding company, Fininvest.

To complete the sale, shareholders must approve the takeover at a meeting, a formality as Berlusconi’s company controls 99.93 per cent.

In addition, the Diavolo board, including joint-CEOs Adriano Galliani and Barbara Berlusconi must officially resign their posts.

Now it has been confirmed that the necessary meeting will be held on March 3, this Friday, at 9.30am local time at Casa Milan.

This was the secondary option, as a meeting could also have been on March 1.

March 3 has been give as the deadline for the closing, with a Press conference expected on Saturday to introduce the new owners.

