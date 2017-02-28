Spalletti: ‘Derby worth triple’

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti admits tomorrow’s derby with Lazio “is worth triple”.

The capital clubs face off for the second time this season the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, and the Giallorossi boss is under no illusions about the importance of the game.

“The derby is worth triple,” Spalletti confirmed in his pre-match Press conference.

“The game itself, getting to the final - which is the most important thing - and what it means to our fans. We’ve always dug deep going into games, I’ve never seen anyone be uninterested in the cause.

“This time we have to dig even deeper. The derby takes a lot of qualities, there’s less of a gap between Lazio and Roma than there is between Juventus and Torino, which means it will be a more balance tie.

“The emotional factor can give you something and take something away, there can be a bit of fear, fear to carry on with the concepts of your play.

“When fear knocks on your door you must have the courage to open up and look it right in the eye, then the fear will go away by itself.”

The Lupi are widely considered favourites, with even Aquile Coach Simone Inzaghi saying as much…

“The people who say that Roma are favourites are the same ones who wrote tweets saying that [Edin] Dzeko couldn’t hit a barn door, that Emerson [Palmieri] isn’t to be considered part of the squad, that [Juan] Jesus was surplus to requirements at Inter.

“I don’t see Roma as favourites, these are two teams who will compete on equal terms.

“Lazio have been built for the success they’re currently enjoying, and they were built well.

“The only doubt was the Coach, and he’s proving that he isn’t a stopgap for anyone, he’s a Coach who can aspire to teams of that level.

“They’ll play the game they’re accustomed to playing, I’ve never seen them completely change their style of play. They’ll be compact behind the ball and then break quickly.

“They counter at speed with physical, quick and technical players.

“I’m always confident and this is an opportunity to be seized. We have to enjoy playing games like these, it’s good to see a live game in the evening.

“When I was out of work I went around the world to see matches, and the evening games were always the most beautiful.

“If I weren’t on the bench tomorrow, I’d go to the stadium.”

