Concern over Milan closing?

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported there is some slight apprehension surrounding the finalisation of the takeover of Milan.

Today it was officially confirmed that the shareholders’ meeting to complete the process will be held on March 3, the later of two proposed dates.

The approval is a formality, as Silvio Berlusconi’s Fininvest owns 99.93 per cent of shares.

However, Sky journalist Peppe Di Stefano is reporting that there is some apprehension emerging from Casa Milan.

It’s believed that the final list of the names of those making up the consortium has not been submitted, while the final deposit of €320m hasn’t yet arrived.

While there is some concern over the timing, it’s not thought that the deal is in any real danger.

If there is an unexpected delay, the money already paid by Sino-Europe Sports could be converted to equity.

Equally, Silvio Berlusconi could refuse to grant an extension and simply keep the €200m which has already been paid.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.