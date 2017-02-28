Serie A Team of Week 26

By Football Italia staff

As Juventus continue to extend their record run of home wins, Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 26.

Etrit Berisha [Atalanta]

The Lazio loanee played a big part in keeping the clean sheet despite enduring a siege towards the end. But not before he had acrobatically finger-tipped Dries Mertens’ powerful free-kick on to the crossbar, then punched away another Mertens curler away to safety. Super.

Bruno Alves [Cagliari]

Like the proverbial dog with a bone he put a real shift in and worked hard so that the visitors could walk away with the points. He simply fought for every ball and had the upper hand containing any danger from Palermo.

Rafael Toloi [Atalanta]

In Naples where even the devil sometimes needs a bodyguard the former Roma defender came, saw and conquered. Always cool, calm and collected he gave Napoli the shakes down to the knee bone, then tremors in the thighbone and then left them shaking all over. Composed.

Mattia Caldara [Atalanta]

The youngster made a big impression on a big team scoring both goals a bit like a Rebel X wing fighter bringing down the Death Star. He also defended stoutly when the need arose while his first goal saw him find space from a set piece to nod home, his second came via an acrobatic volley. Resolute.

Alex Sandro [Juventus]

Another polished, pacy performance from the Brazilian wing-back who kept Empoli on their toes throughout. He also scored a real striker’s goal as he held off a defender before spinning around, beating his man and slotting the ball into the far corner. Determined.

Valter Birsa [Chievo]

The Slovenian was in good form and scored the opener. After just 12 minutes he cruised in from the right, ran along the edge of the box and scored with a sublime curling effort into the top far corner. Slick.

Radja Nainggolan [Roma]

The Belgian ace was up for it from the word go scoring a blisteringly beautiful wonder goal in either half. For the opener he cut in from the left before unleashing a supersonic right-footer into the far corner then he screamed home another awesome right-footed strike from 30 yards out. Tremendous.

Joao Pedro [Cagliari]

Moved intelligently between midfield and attack finding space and retrieving balls and spraying passes around like a garden sprinkler on a hot summer’s day. His own goal came from a Claiton Dos Santos fresh-air clearance, leaving him to shoot home from eight yards. Astute.

Juan Cuadrado [Juventus]

A strong, all-running, all-action showing, made the visitors look slower than tortoises on valium, especially in the second half. After several dangerous crosses he finally got the break when his perfect cross reached Mario Mandzukic, who powered in a muscular header. Pacy.

Andrea Belotti [Torino]

Brought the visitors back in the game with a brace in the second half but missed his third penalty of the season. As it were he was still Johnny on the spot as he marked the Bulls’ comeback when he slotted home from a header while he hit home again 20 minutes later. Positive.

Mario Mandzukic [Juventus]

Always looking to make an impression on the Empoli defence he won almost everything in the air. With his industry and movement the visitors were left colder that an iron toilet seat in Antarctica and buckled badly when his dynamic headed goal from Cuadrado’s cross eventually crossed the line. Powerful.

Special Mentions: Leonardo Spinazzola [Atalanta] Daniele Rugani [Juventus], Lucas Castro [Chievo], Kostas Manolas [Roma], Diego Perotti [Roma], Federico Fazio [Roma]

