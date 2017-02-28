Report: Allegri to Arsenal, Spalletti to Juve

By Football Italia staff

A report in Italy claims that Juventus Coach Max Allegri has told friends he will join Arsenal in the summer.

The Bianconeri boss has been heavily linked with the Gunners, as manager Arsene Wenger may step down at the end of the season.

In addition, the recent sage with Leonardo Bonucci has seen speculation grow that his future may lie away from Turin.

Now calciomercato.com, working with a site called ilbianconero.com is stating that Allegri told friends in his native Livorno that he’ll be joining Arsenal.

In addition, the sites are claiming that Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti is being lined-up as the man to take over at Juve.

The tactician is out of contract at the end of the season, and is yet to sign an extension.

However, President Andrea Agnelli could veto any potential deal, as he was angered by Spalletti rejecting the Old Lady while he was at Zenit St Petersburg.

The story should be treated with caution, however, as while Calciomercato is an established source, ilbianconero.com is largely unknown in Italy.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.