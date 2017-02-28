Simeone says no to Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Diego Simeone has decided to stay with Atletico Madrid next season, according to As, so Inter must wait or look to Antonio Conte.

Cholo had long been the primary target for the Nerazzurri, having already won with the club as a player and never disguising his desire to one day return as their Coach.

When he shortened his contract with Atleti to June 2018, it was widely reported he’d leave even earlier to take the reins at Inter.

However, according to Spanish paper As, Simeone has already informed Atletico Madrid directors that he will be there next term and is planning the transfer strategy in detail.

Inter must therefore look elsewhere if they are to drop Stefano Pioli, as has been reported will happen if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The next candidate down the list of ideal tacticians for Inter owners Suning Group is current Chelsea manager Conte.

Another alternative would be to stick it out with Pioli until Simeone becomes a free agent in June 2018.

