Cassano: 'Samp won't let me train'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano confirms Sampdoria “wouldn’t let me train anymore, so it’s my last day. Now I’ll be a Dad at home.”

The forward had been training with the Primavera youth team for the last few months, but today the club turned down his request to continue this arrangement.

“I am pretty sad about it,” FantAntonio told Sky Sport Italia. “Sampdoria said no, but it’s not a problem. What saddens me the most is not being able to train with the lads. I thank Ciccio Pedrone and his staff, who were fantastic.

“I learned so much from the lads. This is life, we go forward. They all embraced me at the end and I would’ve expected that from other people, but they did it and I am even happier that it was them.

“I go forward in life, always with head held high. Later maybe the gentlemen will tell you why they didn’t want me training with the lads. I have my ideas, but at the opportune moment I will express them.

“What will I do now? Stay home and be a happy Dad.”

There was the offer from Serie B side Virtus Entella, but that too appears to have been abandoned.

“Cassano is a friend and he did give it serious thought, but didn’t feel right dropping into Serie B,” President Antonio Gozzi told Il Messaggero.

If no Serie A clubs come in for Cassano, he may well retire.

