NEWS
Tuesday February 28 2017
Coppa Liveblog: Juventus-Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action from tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Juventus and Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The two rivals face off for a place in the Coppa Italia Final and Gonzalo Higuain takes on his former teammates.

It’s part of a decisive week for Maurizio Sarri’s men, as they lost to Atalanta in Serie A, play second-placed Roma at the weekend and then host Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Live Blog Coppa Italia, Juventus v Napoli
 

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies