Join us for the build-up and action from tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Juventus and Napoli.
It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.
The two rivals face off for a place in the Coppa Italia Final and Gonzalo Higuain takes on his former teammates.
It’s part of a decisive week for Maurizio Sarri’s men, as they lost to Atalanta in Serie A, play second-placed Roma at the weekend and then host Real Madrid in the Champions League.
