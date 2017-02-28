Milan: 'Closing problems clarified soon'

By Football Italia staff

Milan TV have confirmed “small problems that should be clarified, one way or the other, by tonight or tomorrow morning” with regards to the closing.

Multiple reports emerged during the day that the planned closing of the sale to Chinese investors, set for March 3, would be postponed again.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, this is because some of the investors pulled out of the group, leaving only Yonghong Li as sole owner of Sino-Europe-Sports.

This evening Milan’s official television station made a statement that is not entirely reassuring to fans.

“According to our official sources, there are some meetings on-going between Fininvest and Sino-Europe-Sports, as some small problems have emerged that should be clarified, one way or the other, by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

It’s reported SES want to hand over the remaining €320m for the closing in several instalments, as they do not have the full sum available.

